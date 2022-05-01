Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan marks People’s Unity Day

    1 May 2022, 08:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan marks the 1st of May - People’s Unity Day, the holiday that is aimed at strengthening ties, respect and tolerance between different ethnicities, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At the recent session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that unity, accord and peace are our unwavering values. The Head of State stressed that it is crucial to raise the young generation as true patriots. In total over 130 ethnicities live in peace in Kazakhstan.

    The People’s Unity Day has been celebrated in Kazakhstan since 1996 and is included into the official calendar of national holidays of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    On this day Kazakhstanis traditionally celebrate mutual respect towards all ethnic groups residing in the country. Festivities, fairs, concerts and sports event are held countrywide to demonstrate the uniqueness of all ethnic groups. The People’s Unity Day is one of the most favorite and bright holidays for all generations of Kazakhstanis.

    For instance, today the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, will host concerts, sports events, exhibitions, challenges and other events. Concerts are set to take place at the EXPO site, Demalys Pormenade and Students’ Park.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
