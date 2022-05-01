Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan marks People’s Unity Day

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
1 May 2022, 08:50
Kazakhstan marks People’s Unity Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan marks the 1st of May - People’s Unity Day, the holiday that is aimed at strengthening ties, respect and tolerance between different ethnicities, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the recent session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that unity, accord and peace are our unwavering values. The Head of State stressed that it is crucial to raise the young generation as true patriots. In total over 130 ethnicities live in peace in Kazakhstan.

The People’s Unity Day has been celebrated in Kazakhstan since 1996 and is included into the official calendar of national holidays of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

On this day Kazakhstanis traditionally celebrate mutual respect towards all ethnic groups residing in the country. Festivities, fairs, concerts and sports event are held countrywide to demonstrate the uniqueness of all ethnic groups. The People’s Unity Day is one of the most favorite and bright holidays for all generations of Kazakhstanis.

For instance, today the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, will host concerts, sports events, exhibitions, challenges and other events. Concerts are set to take place at the EXPO site, Demalys Pormenade and Students’ Park.


People's Assembly of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events