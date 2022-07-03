Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan marks National Dombyra Day

    3 July 2022, 10:06

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On the first Sunday of July Kazakhstanis mark the National Dombyra Day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Instituted in 2018, this holiday is aimed at preserving and reviving the national culture and identity. Last year during the holiday celebrations, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it celebrates the unique art of our people having deep historical roots.

    «Dombyra is a sacred instrument,» said President Tokayev, adding that it has always been passed down through the generations and can be considered ‘a national brand’.

    According to the Head of State, the magnificent sound of two strings carry the musical heritage of the Great Steppe and secrets of our ancestors.

    Due to the coronavirus pandemic all major events dated to the National Dombyra Day were held in virtual format last year. However, this year it will be different as mass gatherings are expected on the occasion.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Events Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year