Kazakhstan marks National Dombyra Day

Kudrenok Tatyana
3 July 2022, 10:06
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On the first Sunday of July Kazakhstanis mark the National Dombyra Day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Instituted in 2018, this holiday is aimed at preserving and reviving the national culture and identity. Last year during the holiday celebrations, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it celebrates the unique art of our people having deep historical roots.

«Dombyra is a sacred instrument,» said President Tokayev, adding that it has always been passed down through the generations and can be considered ‘a national brand’.

According to the Head of State, the magnificent sound of two strings carry the musical heritage of the Great Steppe and secrets of our ancestors.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic all major events dated to the National Dombyra Day were held in virtual format last year. However, this year it will be different as mass gatherings are expected on the occasion.


