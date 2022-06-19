Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Kazakhstan marks Health Worker Day

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
19 June 2022, 09:50
Kazakhstan marks Health Worker Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Health Worker Day is marked today in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The Health Worker Day has been marked in our country on the third Sunday of June since 1998, as per a presidential decree.

324,000 health specialists are working today both in public and private healthcare institutions of Kazakhstan. 97,000 (30%) of them are doctors and 227,000 (70%) are nurses.

However, the country sees healthcare personnel shortage which increased twofold in years 2017-2021– from 10,000 to 23,000.

According to Minister of Healthcare, in 2022 the salaries of doctors have been raised by an average of 30%, and by 20% - for nursing staff. Next year the wages are set to be increased by 30% and 20%, respectively.

«The Health Worker Day is the day of great gratitude for your service. The work of health workers is very hard and responsible. You work seven days a week and on holidays. Today we are working together to solve one of the most difficult and important tasks - providing affordable, high-quality and effective medical care to people,» Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat said at a ceremony of awarding the best health workers of the country held on June 17 in Nur-Sultan.


Kazakhstan   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes