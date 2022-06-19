Kazakhstan marks Health Worker Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Health Worker Day is marked today in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The Health Worker Day has been marked in our country on the third Sunday of June since 1998, as per a presidential decree.

324,000 health specialists are working today both in public and private healthcare institutions of Kazakhstan. 97,000 (30%) of them are doctors and 227,000 (70%) are nurses.

However, the country sees healthcare personnel shortage which increased twofold in years 2017-2021– from 10,000 to 23,000.

According to Minister of Healthcare, in 2022 the salaries of doctors have been raised by an average of 30%, and by 20% - for nursing staff. Next year the wages are set to be increased by 30% and 20%, respectively.

«The Health Worker Day is the day of great gratitude for your service. The work of health workers is very hard and responsible. You work seven days a week and on holidays. Today we are working together to solve one of the most difficult and important tasks - providing affordable, high-quality and effective medical care to people,» Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat said at a ceremony of awarding the best health workers of the country held on June 17 in Nur-Sultan.