    Kazakhstan marks Defender of the Motherland Day

    7 May 2023, 09:41

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, on May 7, Kazakhstan celebrates the Defender of the Motherland Day. 31 years ago on May 7 Kazakhstan signed a decree on the establishment of the National Armed Forces, Kazinform reports.

    On May 7, 1992 the State Defence Committee was reformed into the Defence Ministry of Kazakhstan. General Colonel Sagadat Nurmagambetov was appointed the 1st Defence Minister.

    In 2012, May 7 was declared the national holiday and a day off. This year Kazakhstanis have three days offs on May 7,8,9.

    On May 5 Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded the military the state prizes, supergrades, special ranks and class ranks. The Head of State congratulated all on the Defender of the Motherland Day and Victory Day.

    Festive events are held on May 7-9 countrywide.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

