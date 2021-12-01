Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan marks Day of First President

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
1 December 2021, 09:00
Kazakhstan marks Day of First President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The new state holiday - the Day of the First President - was instituted in Kazakhstan in 2011. At the plenary session of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament on December 10 that year the Law «On amendments to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On holidays in the Republic of Kazakhstan» was adopted adding this holiday to the calendar, Kazinform reports.

On December 1, 30 years ago, Kazakhstan elected its First President and established the institute of presidentship which later had an influence on the development of Kazakhstan's statehood.

The adoption of the law on the Day of the First President signaled the recognition of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev’s distinguished service and merits to the Motherland and his efforts on the establishment of the independent state.

It bears to remind that 98,78% of voters cast their votes for Nursultan Nazarbayev at the presidential election on the 1st of December of 1991. It was indeed a historic milestone for Kazakhstan as the country demonstrated its unity and chose its president for the first time in history.

While marking this holiday the people of Kazakhstan always praise the First President’s wisdom and far-sightedness. Even during the most challenging periods of sovereign Kazakhstan’s history Nursultan Nazarbayev managed to find the most balanced and responsible solutions thanks to which our country achieved the inter-ethnic peace, stability and dynamic development.

It is safe to say that on 1 December 1991 the people of Kazakhstan made an important choice. In the capacity of the President Nursultan Nazarbayev did his best to stabilize the economic situation in the country, to create market economy and to make Kazakhstan a full-fledged member of the international community.

Since early days of his presidency Elbasy was adamant to turn Kazakhstan into a sovereign, modern, dynamically developing country with socially oriented economy.

Right after the presidential election Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Law on renaming the Kazakh SSR into the Republic of Kazakhstan. Two weeks later, on 16 December 1991, the Supreme Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan proclaimed the country’s independence.


History of Kazakhstan    Nursultan Nazarbayev   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10