Kazakhstan marks 30th anniversary of its diplomatic service

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On June 30, on the square in front of the Bayterek monument in the heart of the Kazakh capital, a documentary photo exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s diplomatic service was unveiled. The organizers of the exhibition, featuring more than 100 photographs and copies of archival documents, include the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Archive of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the City Mayor of Nur-Sultan, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko noted the exhibition reflects the long road our country has gone through in the international relations system over the past 30 years, and the worthy contributions the Kazakh diplomats have made and continue to make into shaping and strengthening the national statehood.

«Since 30 years ago, Kazakhstan has established diplomatic relations with 186 states of the world. 67 Kazakh embassies, 18 consulates general, 1 diplomatic mission, 11 consulates, and 5 permanent missions to international organizations are operating around the globe to date. We consider the establishment and preservation of peaceful, friendly, and equal relations with all our immediate neighbors and other partners in the international community to be the Kazakh diplomacy’s key achievement,» Vassilenko stressed.

Representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps accredited in the Kazakh capital also attended the event. On their behalf, the Diplomatic Corps’ Deputy Dean, Ambassador of the State of Palestine Montaser Abu Zeid took the floor. He warmly congratulated his Kazakh colleagues on the upcoming holiday and noted the host country’s significant role in international relations, highlighting its constructive engagement during its non-permanent mandate in the UN Security Council.

Director of the Archive of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aliya Mustafina noted that the exhibition presents copies of important legislative acts, official correspondence, and photographs of significant events in the history of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy and its personalities. The purpose of the exhibition is to disclose the main stages of the formation and strengthening of the diplomatic service of our state.

Deputy Akim of Nur-Sultan Berik Dzhakenov emphasized the Foreign Ministry staff’s special input into the formation and maintenance of the status of our capital as a venue for important international events and their essential role in strengthening friendly relations of Kazakhstan with all countries of the world. He expressed confidence that the outdoor exhibition in a landmark place in the heart of the city will be of great interest to its residents and numerous guests and help raise their awareness of the Kazakh diplomats’ contributions to the progressive peaceful development of our nation.









Photo: gov.kz