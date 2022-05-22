Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan marks 30 years since its accession to UNESCO

    22 May 2022, 12:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In 1992 the Republic of Kazakhstan became the 164th country to join the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The press service of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev released his photo with then-Director General of UNESCO Federico Mayor, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel Bort N°1.

    The Khodja Ahmed Yassawi Mausoleum was the first object in Kazakhstan to be featured into the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2003.

    Photo of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Director-General of UNESCO Federico Mayor after the signing ceremony of the instrument of accession of Kazakhstan into UNESCO on 22 May 1992.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan UNESCO Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays