Kazakhstan marks 150th anniversary of Akhmet Baiturssynov
5 September 2022 12:00

Kazakhstan marks 150th anniversary of Akhmet Baiturssynov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan observes today the 150th anniversary of great Kazakh political figure, scientist, and enlightener Akhmet Baiturssynov. His jubilee is marked under the auspices of UNESCO.

Akhmet Baiturssynov was born on September 5, 1872, in Torgay region (today’s Kostanay region). He is known as the Kazakh poet, scientist, Turkologist, publicist, teacher, translator, and public figure, one of the leaders of the national liberation movement of Kazakh people of the early 20th century, founder of Kazakh linguistics and literary studies, reformer of the national script, enlightener, and member of the executive power of Alash Orda.

His first book was published in 1909 which criticizes the colonizers' policy of Russia, despotism and of power. His article «The key Kazakh poet» is one of his first research papers in the sphere of national literary studies. He focused on the historic mission of Abai, and his legacy, revealing the meaning of his works. His «Oku kuraly» (Textbook, 1912) is one of the first ABC books in Kazakh.

On October 8, 1937, he was arrested and shot to death on December 8, 1938. In 1988 he was rehabilitated.

Schools and streets countrywide, the Linguistics Institute, and the University in Kostanay are named after Baiturssynov. Besides, there were unveiled the Museum and monuments honoring the great poet.


