Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Tourism and Sport

Kazakhstan, Malaysia to resume direct flights

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
3 October 2022, 11:42
Kazakhstan, Malaysia to resume direct flights

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the sidelines of the 41st session of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a delegation of Kazakhstan led by Chairman of the Aviation Committee Talgat Lastayev held talks with the aviation authorities of Malaysia, Kazinform reports.

The Malaysian delegation was headed by Chief Executive Officer of the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) Datuk Captain Chester Voo and included representatives of the Malaysian Transport Ministry, leadership of Air Asia and Malaysia Airlines companies.

The sides discussed the issues of resumption of direct flights between Kazakhstan and Malaysia.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Civil Aviation Committee was working on opening direct flights by Air Asia to Kazakhstan in 2019, but the work was suspended due to the quarantine restrictions.

The Kazakh side proposed to use the open skies regime introduced in Kazakhstan at the Presidential instruction.

According to the management of Air Asia low-cost airline company, the flights will be launched in 2023 from Kazakhstan to Kuala Lumpur with further flight to the third country (fifth freedom of the air).

The sides agreed on the visit of Chief Executive Officer of Air Asia Benyamin Ismail to Kazakhstan in the second half of October.


Transport   Tourism   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region