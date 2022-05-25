Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan, Malaysia eye post-pandemic boost to tourism, cultural ties

Kudrenok Tatyana
25 May 2022, 16:46
KUALA LUMPUR. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bulat Sugurbayev met with Nancy Shukri, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture of Malaysia. Sugurbayev noted the high level of people-to-people cooperation that has developed in the 30 years of partnership between the two nations. He emphasized the importance of giving a boost to tourism and cultural ties in the post-pandemic era, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Ambassador praised that Malaysia has been one of the top destinations for tourists from Kazakhstan, the country can be of particular interest to Malaysians for winter, mountain skiing and halal food tourism.

Dato Sri Nancy Shukri said that Kazakhstan is well recognized in Malaysia, and Kazakh cuisine and culture are very attractive to Malaysians. The Minister added that the resumption of direct flights between Almaty and Kuala Lumpur would help restart the tourism, arts and business exchanges.

They also exchanged ideas on further expanding partnership in arts and discussed potential Kazakhstan-Malaysian events.

Kazakhstan and Malaysia develop their cooperation in these areas based on the Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in Tourism signed by the Governments of the two nations, as well as a series of Memoranda between the national company «Kazakh Tourism» and Malaysian tourism agencies.

