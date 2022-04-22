Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan, Malaysia eye enhancing parliamentary diplomacy

22 April 2022, 10:29
KUALA LUMPUR. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan Ambassador Bulat Sugurbayev visited Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Utama Dr. Rais Yatim, President of the Senate of the Parliament of Malaysia and exchanged their views on enhancing the parliamentary diplomacy and cooperation between the Senates of the two countries, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They touched on recent political and economic developments in Kazakhstan in the context of the dynamically changing trends on the global arena and discussed the further strengthening the existing political, economic and people-to-people ties between Kazakhstan and Malaysia which have been built on the mutual support and cooperation and in the first thirty years of their diplomatic relations have reached a level of comprehensive partnership.

President of the Senate emphasized strengthening of the parliamentarism as one of the avenues of Kazakhstan President Tokayev’s political reforms agenda and highlighted the significance of interparliamentary cooperation. He also reiterated expectation for the visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Malaysia.

The agreements reached will be implemented within the framework of the «Friendship Groups» of the Senates of Kazakhstan and Malaysia’s Parliaments.

