Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan, Malaysia discuss bilateral coop

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
26 May 2022, 15:43
Kazakhstan, Malaysia discuss bilateral coop

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Adil Tursunov held talks with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia Kamarudin Jaffar, who arrived on a visit to Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The interlocutors discussed issues of bilateral political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, interaction within the framework of international organizations. The parties «checked the clock» on the organization of mutual visits at the highest and high levels, bilateral political consultations and meetings of the Joint Trade and Economic Committee.

Following the talks, the deputy foreign ministers of the two countries noted the achievements over 30 years of establishing diplomatic relations, and also expressed their desire to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Malaysia.

photo

photo


Kazakhstan and Malaysia   Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023