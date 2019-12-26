Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Business

Kazakhstan makes arrangements with Russian Transneft to supply oil to Belarus

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
26 December 2019, 18:43
Kazakhstan makes arrangements with Russian Transneft to supply oil to Belarus

MINSK. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has come to an arrangement with the Russian oil transport company Transneft on oil deliveries to Belarus, BelTA learned from Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Askar Beisenbayev during a press conference held on 26 December on the occasion of Kazakhstan Independence Day.

The diplomat said: «There is an agreement that once all the intrastate procedures are completed and all the issues are addressed, contracts on oil transit and supplies will be signed by oil-extracting companies.»

«For now there are general policy arrangements on oil transit via Transneft's system from Kazakhstan to Belarus,» Askar Beisenbayev specified. He referred to the agreements reached at the top level during the visit of Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko to Kazakhstan in October 2019.

«The energy minister of Kazakhstan has been to Russia and reconciled the matter of oil transit from Kazakhstan to Belarus with colleagues from Russia,» the head of the Kazakh diplomatic mission said, Kazinform refers to BelTA.

Oil & Gas   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region