Kazakhstan maintains its position of top supplier of food products to Uzbekistan
31 August 2022 18:14

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Uzbekistan observed a 1.4 times growth in imports of food products from Kazakhstan in seven months of this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Uzbekistan’s Statistics Committee, Kazakhstan is the leading exporter of food products to Uzbekistan following January-July 2022. The country accounts for 37% of Uzbekistan’s food imports.

Uzbekistan observed a 1.4 times growth in imports of food products from Kazakhstan in seven months of this year. The figure rose from $499.3mln to $698.9mln in monetary terms.

Uzbekistan’s top-5 food exporters also include Russia – 24.6%, Brazil – 13.8%, Belarus – 4.3%, and Pakistan – 2.7%.


