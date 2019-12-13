Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

Kazakhstan-made products expand presence overseas

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 December 2019, 08:13
Kazakhstan-made products expand presence overseas

WUHAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s food products and beverages appear on the shelves of a hypermarket in one of the largest cities of China with the population estimated to reach 12 million, Kazinform reports.

KazakhExport and Wuhan Asia Europe Logistics Co., Ltd signed a memorandum to open the store departments’ chain in November this year. Wuhan Zhongshang Supermarket Chain Co., Ltd supported the initiative and inaugurated today the first thematic department in the Kazakh national style.

photo

The department store presents products made by Raimbek Bottlers, Kaz Ir Agro, Molproduct, Almaty Product, Sultan Marketing, Arba Wine, RG Brands, Eurasian Foods Corporation, Rakhat, Paseka, Tsesna Astyk companies.

photo

Wuhan Asia Europe Logistics Co., Ltd. and Wuhan Zhongshang Supermarket Chain Co., Ltd. are state companies that participate in the One Belt, One Road policy.

photo

photo

photo

Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital