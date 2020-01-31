Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan made first steps to introduce AI, PM

    31 January 2020, 12:40

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan has made first steps to introduce AI technologies,» Kazakh PM Askar Mamin told the Digital Future of Global Economy Forum in Almaty.

    Notably, the Institute of Smart Systems and Artificial Intelligence (ISSAI) opened at Nazarbayev University. Jointly with the WB, it plans to build the AI national cluster with own laboratory, data processing research centre and AI Development Science Park.

    The PM added that all companies and state bodies gradually adopt the AI elements.

    The IT School was opened at the Astana Hub. The IT University established last September negotiates cooperation with the world’s leading companies.

    As earlier reported, the Digital Future of Global Economy Forum kicked off in Almaty. Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Moldova attend the forum.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Eurasian Economic Union Digital Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Cooperation with OSCE discussed with President of OSCE PA at Kazakh Foreign Ministry
    Kazakhstan plans to up capacity of vegetable storehouses
    Spring sowing campaign to end this week in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published