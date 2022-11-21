Kazakhstan made decisive step towards democracy – ITIC President Daniel Witt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «On the day of election, Kazakhstan made a decisive step towards democracy,» President of the U.S. International Tax and Investment Centre (ITIC) Daniel Witt said at a briefing in Astana, Kazinform reports.

«I am pleased to see the transformations taking place in Kazakhstan, not only related to new buildings. It is interesting to see the transformation of people themselves. To my mind, another historical and decision-making event took place yesterday, which enabled the entire Kazakhstan to make one more step towards democracy. The choice made by people for the name of people,» Daniel Witt said.

«We have visited 55 ballot stations in Almaty, Almaty region, in Astana and some settlements around the capital city. We saw how four ballot stations were closed and how vote counting began. We observed free and fair elections, which is proved by the voters whom we talked to and independent observers of Kazakhstan who had monitored the process from 7:00 am till 10:00 pm. 85% of these observers are under 35. On Saturday we met with the representatives of the candidates. We asked them whether they considered the election process as fair. All of them answered ‘yes’,» he noted.

The Speaker said that on the day of election, the young people of Kazakhstan cast their votes for a hope.

«During our talks with the young people and elder voters, we realized that they voted for a hope. I would like to emphasize youth activeness. Yesterday they cast their ballots for a hope. In my opinion it correlates with the election results. They hope that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will continue carrying out democratic reforms. Yesterday, the people of Kazakhstan made a decisive step towards democracy. We congratulate Kazakhstanis on this step,» he added.



