Kazakhstan, Luxembourg to expand transport and space coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – There is a great potential for strengthening cooperation in the field of transport and outer space between Kazakhstan and Luxembourg, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Minister Murat Nutleu said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Our trade turnover rose 2.5fold in 2022 and 4.5fold in January-April this year. It is worth to note that a visit of the commerce and industrial chamber of Luxembourg to Kazakhstan is expected, during which we will focus on the areas of mutual interest. The Kazakh side is ready to create favorable conditions for Luxembourgish companies willing to enter our market, bring finished products to foreign markets,» said Nurtleu.

He also stressed that the opening of flights en route Europe and Asia by one of the major cargo airlines in Europe Cargolux operated through the Astana International Airport is the outcome of the joint efforts and inspires confidence in the future perspectives.

«Also, there is a great potential for strengthening cooperation in the field of transport and for the peaceful exploration of outer space between Kazakhstan and Luxembourg,» added Nurtleu.