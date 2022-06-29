Kazakhstan, Luxembourg mark 30 years of diplomatic relations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today, on 29 June 2022, Kazakhstan and Luxembourg commemorate an important event – the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Over the past three decades, Nur-Sultan and Luxembourg have built strong constructive relations based on mutual respect, trust and mutually beneficial cooperation. This partnership is based on common values and principles such as the rule of law, the promotion of peace, the protection of human rights, as well as the strengthening of democratic institutions. The political meetings held during this period, including visits of the Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel to Kazakhstan in 2015 and 2017, greatly contributed to strengthening and expanding cooperation and to coordinate positions on key international issues, both in bilateral format and in multilateral fora.

The Friendship Groups in the parliaments of Kazakhstan and Luxembourg play an important role in our bilateral partnership. The inter-parliamentary dialogue and reciprocal visits have strengthened bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including in the framework of the activities of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and in the format of Kazakhstan – Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

Expanding ties between Kazakhstan and Luxembourg will further enhance trade and investment opportunities, as well as science and technology partnerships. The Benelux Chamber of Commerce in Kazakhstan and the network of honorary consuls are called upon to strength economic cooperation and address current issues. The parties give priority to economic cooperation in the fields of finance, high-tech, space industry, digitalization and sustainable and green development, where Luxembourg is recognized as one of the world leaders.

The parties are making significant efforts to expand cultural and educational ties between the two states. In 2020, events dedicated to the 175th anniversary of the thinker of the Kazakh people, the great poet Abai Kunanbayev, took place in Luxembourg.

In the context of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the parties intend to continue all efforts to strengthen Kazakh-Luxembourg relations in the spirit of trusting dialogue and partnership.