Kazakhstan-Luxembourg bilateral relations discussed

12 December 2022, 09:57
LUXEMBOURG. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium and Luxembourg Margulan Baimukhan visited Luxembourg and held meetings at the Office of the Prime Minister and the Foreign Ministry.

Diplomatic Advisor to Prime Minister of Luxembourg Claude Faber was briefed about the current reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan and the results of the presidential elections. The parties discussed also the current state and prospects for further development of political contacts and economic cooperation between the two countries. The Luxembourgish politician noted that his country supports political reforms in Kazakhstan and is interested in further developing bilateral relations.

At a meeting with the Director of the Political Department of the Luxembourg Foreign Ministry, Véronique Dockendorf, the preliminary results of joint work in the outgoing year and upcoming events on the bilateral agenda were reviewed. The parties agreed to maintain further contact to achieve the set goals.

Photo: gov.kz


