Kazakhstan loses bid to host 2027 IIHF Ice World Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 2023 IIHF Annual Congress has voted to assign the remaining tournaments of the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship program for the upcoming season, and voted to choose the host of the 2027 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the IIHF.

«The IIHF delegates had to choose between 2 excellent bids: one from Germany and the other from Kazakhstan, but only one winner in the end. After the very convincing presentations from both countries, all the delegates casted their secret ballots, and the winner is … GERMANY!» reads the statement.

With 102 votes in its favor, Germany will have the honour to host the 2027 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, 10 years exactly after the last IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, which the DEB hosted together with France in 2017.



