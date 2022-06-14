Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan logs in 7 new COVID-19 cases

    14 June 2022, 10:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded seven fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

    Of seven, four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Almaty city, two in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and one in Karaganda region.

    Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic a total of 1,305,874 COVID-19 cases were registered in Kazakhstan.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that 153 Kazakhstanis were still treated for the coronavirus infection.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
