Kazakhstan logs in 6 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Three areas in Kazakhstan registered fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past day, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Inter-departmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, added three new cases of the coronavirus infection. Two COVID-19 cases were recorded in Almaty, while North Kazakhstan region detected one COVID-19 case, pushing the total COVID-19 tally to 1,305,660.

On Tuesday, Kazakhstan reported five coronavirus cases and five COVID-related recoveries countrywide.