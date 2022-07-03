Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan logs in 188 new cases of COVID-19

    3 July 2022, 12:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 188 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total COVID-19 tally to 1,307,172, Kazinform has learned from the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19.

    Of 188, 91 fresh daily infections were reported in Almaty city. The second highest number of COVID-19 cases was detected in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, 42.

    The city of Shymkent as well as Almaty and Karaganda regions added 13, 12 and 11 COVID-19 cases, respectively.

    8 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Zhambyl region, 6 in Akmola region, 2 in North Kazakhstan region, 1 in East Kazakhstan region, 1 in West Kazakhstan region and 1 in Kostanay region.

    On Saturday Kazakhstan documented 187 new laboratory confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
