Kazakhstan logs in 188 new cases of COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 188 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total COVID-19 tally to 1,307,172, Kazinform has learned from the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Of 188, 91 fresh daily infections were reported in Almaty city. The second highest number of COVID-19 cases was detected in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, 42.

The city of Shymkent as well as Almaty and Karaganda regions added 13, 12 and 11 COVID-19 cases, respectively.

8 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Zhambyl region, 6 in Akmola region, 2 in North Kazakhstan region, 1 in East Kazakhstan region, 1 in West Kazakhstan region and 1 in Kostanay region.

On Saturday Kazakhstan documented 187 new laboratory confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection.