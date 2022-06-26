Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    Kazakhstan logs 66 fresh cases of COVID-19

    26 June 2022, 11:51

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day, the country has logged 66 fresh coronavirus cases, Kazinform cites the interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19.

    Almaty city has posted the biggest number of coronavirus cases - 42. Nur-Sultan city came in second with 15 daily infections.

    Three fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in Shymkent city as well as Karaganda region. Akmola region has seen two daily coronavirus cases, and Kyzylorda region - one.

    The country has so far registered a total of 1,306,233 coronavirus cases.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    2 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    3 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    4 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    5 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes