Kazakhstan logs 66 fresh cases of COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day, the country has logged 66 fresh coronavirus cases, Kazinform cites the interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19.

Almaty city has posted the biggest number of coronavirus cases - 42. Nur-Sultan city came in second with 15 daily infections.

Three fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in Shymkent city as well as Karaganda region. Akmola region has seen two daily coronavirus cases, and Kyzylorda region - one.

The country has so far registered a total of 1,306,233 coronavirus cases.



