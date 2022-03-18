Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    Kazakhstan logs 44 more COVID-19 cases, total at 1,304,767

    18 March 2022, 08:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan reported 44 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    6 new cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 15 in Almaty, 0 in Shymkent, 1 in Akmola region, 0 in Aktobe region, 1 in Almaty region, 1 in Atyrau region, 3 in East Kazakhstan, 1 in Zhambyl region, 4 in West Kazakhstan, 4 in Karaganda region, 4 in Kostanay region, 0 in Kyzylorda region, 0 in Mangistau region, 0 in Pavlodar region, 4 in North Kazakhstan, 0 in Turkestan region.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    4 Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
    5 Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana