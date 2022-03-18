Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA

Kazakhstan logs 44 more COVID-19 cases, total at 1,304,767

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
18 March 2022, 08:13
Kazakhstan logs 44 more COVID-19 cases, total at 1,304,767

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan reported 44 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

6 new cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 15 in Almaty, 0 in Shymkent, 1 in Akmola region, 0 in Aktobe region, 1 in Almaty region, 1 in Atyrau region, 3 in East Kazakhstan, 1 in Zhambyl region, 4 in West Kazakhstan, 4 in Karaganda region, 4 in Kostanay region, 0 in Kyzylorda region, 0 in Mangistau region, 0 in Pavlodar region, 4 in North Kazakhstan, 0 in Turkestan region.


Coronavirus   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties