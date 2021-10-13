Kazakhstan, Lithuania to launch direct flights

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nur-Sultan-Vilnius and Almaty-Vilnius regular flights are expected to be launched in early 2022, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The ministry’s Civil Aviation Committee and leadership of the Lithuanian Civil Aviation held talks in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Wednesday to discuss the launch of two regular flights. It was agreed that Hungary’s Wizz Air will operate those flights.

According to the ministry’s press service, the flights will tentatively launch in the first quarter of 2022.

As part of the talks, Deputy Chairperson of the Civil Aviation Committee Saltanat Topiyeva and representative of Lithuania’s Ministry of Transport and Communications Vladislav Kondratovic discussed the issues of cooperation in the sphere of air transportation and exchanged the signed Protocol of Intention to perform the regular flights.

The final decision on the regular flights will be made after both authorities are given flight clearance notice by the special commissions monitoring the COVID-19 situation in both countries.



