Kazakhstan, Lithuania establish cooperation on official development assistance

VILNIUS. KAZINFORM KazAID Kazakhstan Agency of International Development and the Lithuanian Central Project Management Agency (CPVA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation on a joint implementation of projects, strengthening regional cooperation between Kazakhstan and Lithuania in the field of official development assistance (ODA).

The parties mentioned that cooperation between Kazakh and Lithuanian agencies has great potential in exchanging experience and implementing joint projects aimed at the sustainable development of Central Asian countries. During the visit, the delegation of Kazakhstan held meetings with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania and other governmental and non-commercial institutions.