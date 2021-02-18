Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakhstan, Lithuania discuss cooperation in space technologies

    18 February 2021, 21:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – This week, the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Lithuania organized negotiations in the format of videoconference between the JSC JSC National company «Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary» and the aerospace cluster of Lithuania, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    Such companies as NanoAvionics (development and launch of nanosatellites), Geomatrix (automated processing of space images), Black Swan (software for satellites), Eksma Optics (laser instruments), Astrolight (atmospheric optical lines), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lithuanian Aerospace Association, Vilnius University, Kaunas University of Technology and Lithuanian Museum of Ethnospace, etc. shared their vision of cooperation with Kazakhstan.

    During the talks, the parties agreed to study the issues of joint projects in the development and exploitation of space technologies, the use of commercial services, as well as exchange of experience and establish contacts between higher education institutions.

    Further discussion of the aforementioned projects will be conducted between the companies directly.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and EU Space
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
    EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    3 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    4 Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
    5 Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA