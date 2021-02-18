Kazakhstan, Lithuania discuss cooperation in space technologies

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – This week, the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Lithuania organized negotiations in the format of videoconference between the JSC JSC National company «Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary» and the aerospace cluster of Lithuania, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Such companies as NanoAvionics (development and launch of nanosatellites), Geomatrix (automated processing of space images), Black Swan (software for satellites), Eksma Optics (laser instruments), Astrolight (atmospheric optical lines), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lithuanian Aerospace Association, Vilnius University, Kaunas University of Technology and Lithuanian Museum of Ethnospace, etc. shared their vision of cooperation with Kazakhstan.

During the talks, the parties agreed to study the issues of joint projects in the development and exploitation of space technologies, the use of commercial services, as well as exchange of experience and establish contacts between higher education institutions.

Further discussion of the aforementioned projects will be conducted between the companies directly.