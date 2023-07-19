Kazakhstan listed among Azerbaijan's top non-oil exporters

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan ranks 5th among the top countries, that import non-oil products from Azerbaijan, with the total value of non-oil imports reaching $58.01 million from January through June 2023, Kazinform learned from Trend .



As noted by the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, this figure is 2.5 times higher than in the same period last year ($22.9 million).

Overall, the total turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in the reporting period reached $218.1 million against $326.3 million in the same period of the previous year, which constitutes a decrease of 33.2 percent.

However, Azerbaijani exports to Kazakhstan demonstrated a sharp increase over the year. This figure amounted to 60.1 million from January through June 2023 which is 2.6 times higher than last year ($23.2 million).

Meanwhile, Kazakh export to Azerbaijan showed a decrease of 47.94 percent over the year, totaling $157.9 million against $303.4 million.

In 2022, the total turnover between the two countries amounted to $598.4 million.