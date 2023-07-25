Kazakhstan likely to restore status of former rural areas bordering China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the governmental sitting today, Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov raised the issue of restoring the status of former rural settlements bordering the People’s Republic of China, Kazinform reports.

According to him, the infrastructure of near-border regions is being developed under the special programs including Auyl – El Besigi, which enabled to implement 1,462 projects in 260 rural settlements in 2019 - 2022. 300 more projects will be implemented this year. Another program focusing on near-border regions development is the 2023-2027 Concept of Rural Areas Development. The program aims at development and maintaining the existing infrastructure, basic services, provision of quality internet and cellular communication, the Minister said.

The residents of near-border areas will also receive subsidies for housing construction and grants for the support of their businesses including those in agriculture.

Besides, as the Minister noted, a road map on development of tourism and transborder tourist routes will be elaborated. «Special attention will be given to raising the administrative and territorial importance of the near-border regions, primarily, to the restoration of the status of former rural settlements bordering China,» he added.