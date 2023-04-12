Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan likely to register 2 new parties

    12 April 2023, 10:53

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is likely to register two new political parties, Kazinform reports.

    «The bids on registration of two political parties – El Tagdyry and People’s Congress of Kazakhstan – are under consideration of the Ministry of Justice now. The procedure of registration of the political parties is stipulated in the Law «On Political Parties,» the press office of the Ministry of Justice says.

    The Ministry is currently checking the founding documents of the political party and the list of its members for compliance with the Law «On Political Parties.»

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

