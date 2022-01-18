Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan likely to reduce COVID-19 quarantine period

    18 January 2022, 21:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairwoman of the sanitary and epidemiological control committee Aizhan Yesmagambetova told about the possible reduction of the COVID-19 quarantine time for coronavirus patients, asymptomatic cases and contacts of persons with COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

    The reduction of the quarantine period is included to the draft decree of the chief state doctor and is being discussed now. It is expected to reduce the quarantine period to 10 days. Besides, it will be allowed to conduct PCR test on the 7th day. If tested negative for COVID-19 it allows to lift quarantine and return to work.

    Today, the quarantine period lasts for 14 days.


    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Regions Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
