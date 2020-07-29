Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan likely to postpone population census

    29 July 2020, 16:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan may postpone the scheduled population census due to the coronavirus pandemic, Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov said Wednesday, Kazinform reports.

    The population census, according to Minister Dalenov, was slated for October 1-30, 2020. But, given that it involves close contact with the population and visits to numerous households across the country, the ministry has suggested postponing it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    He revealed at the press briefing that the Ministry of National Economy had submitted the proposal on the postponement of the population census to the Government.

    In his words, health of the Kazakhstani population and those people who will conduct the population census is the priority and it is crucial to minimize the risks of spreading the virus.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Economy Kazakhstan
