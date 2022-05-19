Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan likely to impose sugar-containing beverages excise duties

    19 May 2022, 12:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The Kazakh Government debates imposing excise duties on sugary drinks,» Deputy Prime Minister - Finance Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev told journalists following the plenary session of the Senate.

    He stressed that in this issue people’s health and small and medium businesses should be taken into account. He noted that it is crucial to observe the necessary balance. On the one hand, is people’s health, on the other hand, small and medium businesses producing sugar-containing drinks. The point at issue is that the small and medium businesses should not incur losses as they will have to pay overtaxes.

    The Minister reminded that excise duties are indirect taxes and the excise share in the state budget is less than 5%.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

