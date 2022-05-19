Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

Kazakhstan likely to impose sugar-containing beverages excise duties

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 May 2022, 12:21
Kazakhstan likely to impose sugar-containing beverages excise duties

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The Kazakh Government debates imposing excise duties on sugary drinks,» Deputy Prime Minister - Finance Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev told journalists following the plenary session of the Senate.

He stressed that in this issue people’s health and small and medium businesses should be taken into account. He noted that it is crucial to observe the necessary balance. On the one hand, is people’s health, on the other hand, small and medium businesses producing sugar-containing drinks. The point at issue is that the small and medium businesses should not incur losses as they will have to pay overtaxes.

The Minister reminded that excise duties are indirect taxes and the excise share in the state budget is less than 5%.


Government of Kazakhstan   Senate   Economy   Parliament   Small and medium-sized business  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11