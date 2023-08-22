Kazakhstan likely to impose exclusive coal export rights

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Vice Minister Iliyas Ospanov revealed the measures taken to restrict coal exports, Kazinform reports.

To prevent the outflow of coal, the ministry took measures to restrict coal exports by road. Besides, the ministry works on an issue to impose exclusive coal export rights entitling coal producers holding coal mining contracts and their affiliated marketing companies to export coal.

The country’s order to put restrictions on coal exports by road for six months was introduced this May.

Besides, Kazakhstan plans to place restrictions on coal exports by railway.