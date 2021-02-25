Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    Kazakhstan likely to hold direct election of district akims in 2024

    25 February 2021, 12:58

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is likely to hold direct election of akims (heads) of districts in 2024, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While speaking at the 5th session of the National Council of Public Trust, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev touched upon the possibility of holding the direct election of akims of districts in 2024.

    «The next important step is the direct election of akims of districts. I believe that the election should take place in 2024. I am confident this initiative will greatly contribute to the democratization of our country and strengthen the local government institute,» President Tokayev said at the session.

    Recall that the 5th session of the National Council of Public Trust kicked off in Kazakhstan earlier this morning. Held online, it is chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Its agenda is dedicated to the issues of implementation of the proposals put forward earlier as well as a number of new initiatives.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Elections Elections in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
    UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II