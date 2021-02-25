Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan likely to hold direct election of district akims in 2024

Kudrenok Tatyana
25 February 2021, 12:58
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is likely to hold direct election of akims (heads) of districts in 2024, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at the 5th session of the National Council of Public Trust, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev touched upon the possibility of holding the direct election of akims of districts in 2024.

«The next important step is the direct election of akims of districts. I believe that the election should take place in 2024. I am confident this initiative will greatly contribute to the democratization of our country and strengthen the local government institute,» President Tokayev said at the session.

Recall that the 5th session of the National Council of Public Trust kicked off in Kazakhstan earlier this morning. Held online, it is chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Its agenda is dedicated to the issues of implementation of the proposals put forward earlier as well as a number of new initiatives.


