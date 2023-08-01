Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan likely to completely ban vaping

    1 August 2023, 07:48

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government of Kazakhstan took a decision to completely ban vape pens, fluids and flavorings for them, Kazinform learned from the press office of Respublica Party.

    «As you know, on May 10, 2023, Deputy of the Majilis, member of the faction from Respublica Party Nurgul Tau, submitted a parliamentary request to the Prime Minister of the country. The Deputy demanded to stop vape pens among children, teenagers and young people. According to the Ministry of Finance, the turnover of vapes has increased 300 times over the past two years. The use of vape pens by children and teenagers has risen significantly over the past few years,» a statement reads.

    As the Party informed, approximately 3 million vape pens have been imported to Kazakhstan in the past two and a half years. It is a highly profitable business.

    The Ministry of Healthcare has been urging the country's authorities to ban vaping since 2021.

    «Yesterday [July 30 - edit] members of the interdepartmental commission almost unanimously (12 against 2) voted for banning completely the sale, import, export and production of vape pens,» the statement reads.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

