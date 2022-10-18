Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan likely to build HPP

    18 October 2022, 10:24

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Foundation intends to develop 14 projects worth over KZT 3 trillion in the energy sector, Kazinform reports.

    «The Foundation started development of six priority projects in Kazakhstan. Besides, it plans to implement 14 energy projects worth over KZT 3 trillion. Construction of a new HPP is being considered,» Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Foundation CEO Almasadam Satkaliyev announced at today’s Government meeting.

    Earlier he said that Kazakhstan’s electricity consumption is expected to hit 27 GW by 2035.

    As of today, the available capacity of the country’s working power stations exceeds 16,000 MW. It is required to build by 2035 some 17 GW of new basic mobile and renewable energy sources, of which some 11 GW will be generated by the facilities.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund Energy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    COP27: EU concludes a strategic partnership with Kazakhstan on raw materials, batteries and renewable hydrogen
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
    2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050