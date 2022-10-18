Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan likely to build HPP
18 October 2022, 10:24

Kazakhstan likely to build HPP

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Foundation intends to develop 14 projects worth over KZT 3 trillion in the energy sector, Kazinform reports.

«The Foundation started development of six priority projects in Kazakhstan. Besides, it plans to implement 14 energy projects worth over KZT 3 trillion. Construction of a new HPP is being considered,» Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Foundation CEO Almasadam Satkaliyev announced at today’s Government meeting.

Earlier he said that Kazakhstan’s electricity consumption is expected to hit 27 GW by 2035.

As of today, the available capacity of the country’s working power stations exceeds 16,000 MW. It is required to build by 2035 some 17 GW of new basic mobile and renewable energy sources, of which some 11 GW will be generated by the facilities.


