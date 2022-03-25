Kazakhstan lifts obligatory mask wearing

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The chief medical officer of Kazakhstan signed a new order on lifting the mask regime and requirements to observe the sanitary and epidemiological regime at facilities, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The new order lifts obligatory mask-wearing indoors, except for medical organizations (staff, workers, patients, visitors) where it is a must. It is still recommended to use medical masks in crowded places, public and air transport, and organizations.

The document takes effect on its day of signature.