Kazakhstan lifts all quarantine restrictions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat said that the coronavirus situation in Kazakhstan remains stable, Kazinform reports.

Some 10 new coronavirus cases are recorded daily. Over 95% of patients recovered.

The Minister highlighted that Kazakhstan lifted all quarantine restrictions.

According to the WHO data, globally, the number of new COVID-19 cases decreased by 12% last week.

As earlier reported, one of the subvariants of the omicron type was detected in 12 regions of Kazakhstan. Most cases were detected in the large cities due to the large population, especially in Almaty and Nur-Sultan, population shift, and the presence of international airports. She noted that stealth omicron develops milder symptoms, spreads faster than delta strain, and causes reinfection. The Minister noted that it is spreading countrywide.

Earlier the Minister claimed that there are no reasons to mandate the wearing of face masks in public.