Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Kazakhstan lifts all quarantine restrictions

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 May 2022, 15:11
Kazakhstan lifts all quarantine restrictions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat said that the coronavirus situation in Kazakhstan remains stable, Kazinform reports.

Some 10 new coronavirus cases are recorded daily. Over 95% of patients recovered.

The Minister highlighted that Kazakhstan lifted all quarantine restrictions.

According to the WHO data, globally, the number of new COVID-19 cases decreased by 12% last week.

As earlier reported, one of the subvariants of the omicron type was detected in 12 regions of Kazakhstan. Most cases were detected in the large cities due to the large population, especially in Almaty and Nur-Sultan, population shift, and the presence of international airports. She noted that stealth omicron develops milder symptoms, spreads faster than delta strain, and causes reinfection. The Minister noted that it is spreading countrywide.

Earlier the Minister claimed that there are no reasons to mandate the wearing of face masks in public.


Coronavirus   Government of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare   Omicron  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings