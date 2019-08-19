Kazakhstan leads among CIS states in foreign loans attraction

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan leads among the CIS countries in attraction of foreign loans for its promising projects, Kazinform learnt from finprom.kz.

According to the statistical data, the volume of approvedinvestment project loans for Kazakhstan rose by 45% and reached $874.5mn.

In Q2 2019, the international development banksapproved up to $1bn investment project financing for Kazakhstan’s privatesector, that is 13.3% more compared to the same period in 2018. The number ofnew projects in Q2 2019 was 34. The major volume of financing was provided bythe EBRD and EDB – 43.8% and 37%, respectively.

In a country breakdown, the biggest share offinancing falls on Kazakhstan: 24.9%. Eight projects worth $257.7mn wereapproved in Q2 2019.

Russia stands the second – 24.5%, with fiveprojects to the amount of $23.5mn approved. And Ukraine is the third – 23.5%($243.4mn).

The EBRD became the main investor of Kazakhstanin Q2 2019 having provided $184.2mn, while the EDB’s financing was $73.5mn.

In general, in H1 2019, the international developmentbanks offered $847.5mn financing for Kazakhstan, that is 44.9% more against thesame period in 2018 ($603.5mn).

The biggest part of the loans comes from theEBRD: $562.6mn ($120mn in 2018). The amount of financing from the EDB and ADBwas $250.1mn and $51.8mn, respectively. The International Finance Corporationprovided $10mn to Kazakhstan in Q1 2019.